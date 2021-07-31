Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $223.75

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

SAIA opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

