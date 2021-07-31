Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $65.22

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.