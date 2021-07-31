Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $65.22

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

