Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 470.25

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 470.25 ($6.14).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGGT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

LON MGGT opened at GBX 469.10 ($6.13) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -11.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 469.65.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

