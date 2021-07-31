Brokerages Set iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target at $18.13

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $528.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.53. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

