Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at 22.00

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.15.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 537,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,529. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
