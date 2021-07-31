Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at 22.00

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 537,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,529. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

