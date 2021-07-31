Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $59.14

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock worth $2,626,102. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ciena by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 756,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,668. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

