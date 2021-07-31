Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $59.14

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.
In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock worth $2,626,102. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
CIEN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 756,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,668. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
