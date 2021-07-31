Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.22 and the highest is $7.52. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $33.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $49.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $453,783 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL traded up $29.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,492.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,766. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,512.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

