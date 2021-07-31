Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $57,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

