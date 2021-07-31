Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $4.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings per share of $4.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50. Humana reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $425.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

