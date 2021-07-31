Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.38 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $54.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.33 million, with estimates ranging from $59.29 million to $59.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $383.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

