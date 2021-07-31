Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.29 Million

Analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $470.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.90 million and the lowest is $465.05 million. Gentex posted sales of $474.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

