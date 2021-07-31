Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.99. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.71.

AVB stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.83. 784,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,562. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.