Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $451.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.80 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $200.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

Shares of ALGT traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.12. The company had a trading volume of 166,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $108.61 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

