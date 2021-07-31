Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 90,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,780. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.