Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $153.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.10 million and the highest is $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $619.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SBRA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. 1,684,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.