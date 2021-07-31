Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce earnings per share of $4.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $4.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

MLM opened at $363.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

