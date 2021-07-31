Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce earnings per share of $4.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $4.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

MLM opened at $363.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.