Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report $6.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $10.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $25.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 636,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

