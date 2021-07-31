Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

