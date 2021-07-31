Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $6.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.66. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.98 to $27.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $30.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.55 to $30.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.40 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $311.40 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

