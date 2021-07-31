British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).
BATS opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,779.37.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
