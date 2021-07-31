British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).

BATS opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,779.37.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

