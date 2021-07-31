British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,779.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last three months, insiders bought 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

