Bristol-Myers Squibb Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.