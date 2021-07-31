BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BSIG. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

