Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.

Brightcove stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

