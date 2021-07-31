Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.
Brightcove stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
