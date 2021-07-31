Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.31 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.04.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE MNRL opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.