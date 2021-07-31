Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

