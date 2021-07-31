Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. 20,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

