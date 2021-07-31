Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

BRDCY stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.40. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.