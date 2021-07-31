Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Head to Head Contrast

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 4 0 2.80 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.81%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.41 $177.88 million $1.16 24.20 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.