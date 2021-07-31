BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

BrainsWay stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

