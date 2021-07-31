Boston Scientific Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 456.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $509,837,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

