BorgWarner Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In related news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

