Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

BAH opened at $85.81 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

