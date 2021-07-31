boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHOOY traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.