Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.