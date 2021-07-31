Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.34.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting C$45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$46.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

