BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $8.45 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
