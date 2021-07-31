BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

