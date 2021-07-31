BMO Capital Markets Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $140.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.