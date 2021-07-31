BMO Capital Markets Cuts Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $90.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.29 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $2,085,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $5,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

