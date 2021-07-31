Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $380.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.