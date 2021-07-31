Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS and its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

