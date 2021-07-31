BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $867.17. 503,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $876.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

