BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Insider Buys £8,800 in Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) insider Andrew Robson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

Shares of LON BERI opened at GBX 90.29 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of £104.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

