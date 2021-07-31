BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%.

BJRI stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,328. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.