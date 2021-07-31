BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

