Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Cap of $38.98 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $453,003.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

