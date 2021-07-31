Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) vs. Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power 3.43% 2.95% 1.02%

Biotricity has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.28 $1.59 billion $1.32 8.16

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Korea Electric Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Biotricity currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.53%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Biotricity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 697 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,854 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,664 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 877 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 336,926 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 129,789 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,787,967 units of support with a total line length of 514,779 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers fly ashes recycling, utility plant maintenance and engineering, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

