BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $119.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s current price.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

