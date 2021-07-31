BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $119.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s current price.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.52.
In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
